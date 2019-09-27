India has taken sufficient security precautions against maritime terror: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

VALLIKKAVU (Kollam): Without naming Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the 'neighbouring country' was planning a major terror strike along the country's coast extending from Rann of Kutch to Kerala but the country has taken enough maritime security precautions in the wake of the threat.

"I can assure you that the country's martime sector is fully secure. We will ensure that an incident like the 2008 Mumbai terror strike does not recur," Singh said. He was speaking at 'Amritavarsham 66', a programme to celebrate the 66th birthday of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi at her ashram here.

The Navy and Coast Guard are fully prepared to meet any eventualities, he added.