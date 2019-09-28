Charity initiatives launched during Amritavarsham 66

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Several charity initiatives, including compensation to the kin of deceased soldiers in the Pulwama attack and scholarship for research purposes, were launched as part of Amritavarsham 66 on Friday.

The celebration was followed by a formal function during which several new humanitarian and educational projects conceived by Mata Amritanandamayi Math were inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur.