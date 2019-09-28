Home States Kerala

Maradu flats compensation a burden on Kerala government

Published: 28th September 2019 05:11 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The apex court directive to issue compensation to Maradu flat owners has come as a major financial burden for the state government. The surprise liability of Rs 89 crore will deal a heavy blow to the cash-strapped government.

Officials with the Finance Minister’s Office said the Finance Department is awaiting a directive from the chief minister’s office for arrangements for compensation payment. Though the Supreme Court has asked the state to retrieve the amount from the builders, it will be time-consuming, officers feel.

The cost of demolition and the compensation for the victims will be levied from the builders.The chief secretary said a committee headed by a retired judge would be formed to fix the compensation for families. The state government will also arrange a rescue shelter for the families as per the Supreme Court verdict. The last cabinet meet had decided to register criminal case against the builders, in addition to exploring options to support flat owners.

The government also decided to explore the possibility of imposing fine on builders for constructing the apartments, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. In that case the amount thus collected can be given to the flat owners, pointed out officials.

Demolition cost to be levied from builders

Chief Secretary to hold meeting today

Kochi: Chief Secretary Tom Jose will convene a meeting in Kochi on Saturday to discuss the future course of action that needs to be taken regarding the Maradu flats. “ The meeting will mainly discuss the steps for implementing the Supreme Court order.  Apart from officials, political representatives will also take part in the meeting,” said a source.

