Pala victory a mandate on LDF government: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The electoral verdict in Pala is a mandate on the LDF government which gives more energy for the state government to go ahead with its development model, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It’s a new beginning in the state. “This win is sweetest on many counts. After losing to the UDF in the last Parliament election by 33,472 votes, the LDF could script a historic win in the UDF bastion. This is a clear wake-up call and beginning of collapse of the UDF,” he said.