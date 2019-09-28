Home States Kerala

‘Rent-a-bike firms should have electric motorbikes’

Hundreds of rent-a-bike firms are operating in the state without government approval by leasing out high-end motorbikes to tourists and even locals.

Published: 28th September 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Want to explore your favourite destinations on a rented motorbike? Well, chances are you will end up with an electric motorbike. From now on, new players in the rent-a-bike business will get government approval only if they have electric motorbikes.

Hundreds of rent-a-bike firms are operating in the state without government approval by leasing out high-end motorbikes to tourists and even locals. Transport Minister AK Saseendran, however, said the decision was taken to promote electric mobility in the state.  

Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, STA, said that recently the government legalised the rent-a-bike business after it was found that hundreds of private players are operating in this sector without government approval.

As part of this, licences have been issued to private players who have a minimum of five motorbikes and a small office. In the case of rent-a-car firms, the private player must have a fleet of at least 50 cars. Only a few private rent-a-bike firms have got the licence so far and as many as 15 applications are pending approval.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
e-bike e-vehicles
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp