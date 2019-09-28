‘Rent-a-bike firms should have electric motorbikes’

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Want to explore your favourite destinations on a rented motorbike? Well, chances are you will end up with an electric motorbike. From now on, new players in the rent-a-bike business will get government approval only if they have electric motorbikes.

Hundreds of rent-a-bike firms are operating in the state without government approval by leasing out high-end motorbikes to tourists and even locals. Transport Minister AK Saseendran, however, said the decision was taken to promote electric mobility in the state.

Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, STA, said that recently the government legalised the rent-a-bike business after it was found that hundreds of private players are operating in this sector without government approval.

As part of this, licences have been issued to private players who have a minimum of five motorbikes and a small office. In the case of rent-a-car firms, the private player must have a fleet of at least 50 cars. Only a few private rent-a-bike firms have got the licence so far and as many as 15 applications are pending approval.