Home States Kerala

Cochin International Airport Ltd to pay shareholders 27% dividend

The company has been paying dividend to the shareholders consistently since 2003-04.

Published: 29th September 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with CIAL director Yousuffali M A at CIAL annual general meeting in Kochi on Saturday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 25th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) held at the Fine Arts Hall here endorsed the proposal of its board of directors to pay 27 per cent dividend to the shareholders of the company. Addressing the shareholders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the chairman of the company, said CIAL is one of the best institutions in the state and its achievements were commendable.

The CIAL, which recorded a turnover of Rs 650.34 crore during 2018-19 fiscal, has registered a net profit of Rs 166.92 crore. The board of directors held in June had proposed payment of 27 per cent dividend to the investors. Despite the closure of the airport for 15 days due to the flood in August 2018, the company registered a 17.52 per cent increase in turnover. The company had registered a turnover of Rs 553.41 crore in 2017.18.  

The profit after tax increased by 7 per cent from Rs 155.99 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 166.92 crore in 2018-19. The consolidated turnover achieved by the CIAL and its fully owned subsidiaries like CIAL Duty-Free and Retails Services Ltd (CDRSL) stood at Rs 807.36 crore.

The consolidated profit increased from Rs 169.92 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 184.77 crore in 2018-19. The CDRSL alone recorded a turnover of Rs 240.33 crore. Inaugurated in 1999, CIAL has 18,000 investors from 30 countries. The company has been paying dividend to the shareholders consistently since 2003-04.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin International Airport CIAL
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp