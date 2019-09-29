Home States Kerala

Daggers remain drawn in KC(M) over Pala fiasco

After the reverse, P J Joseph and Jose K Mani loyalists went for each other’s jugular as a new era dawned in K M Mani’s former fiefdom 

Published: 29th September 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress(M) working chairman P J Joseph talking to reporters after a meeting of party leaders, which took stock of Pala bypoll outcome, in Kottayam on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after the humiliating defeat of the Kerala Congress (M) in its home turf, Pala, leaders of the Jose K Mani faction and P J Joseph faction of the party were involved in a slugfest, blaming each other for the debacle.

Launching a scathing attack on KC (M) working chairman P J Joseph, Jose K Mani said the statements and arrogance of certain persons were immature. “I have answers for each and every allegation raised by a few people. However, I am not responding at this juncture as the UDF is gearing up for the bypoll in five other Assembly constituencies,’’ he said at Pala on Saturday. 

All the matters related to the bypoll, including the selection of candidate, were discussed by the UDF and Kerala Congress, said Jose. “The UDF leaders had said they would resolve the issues related to the party symbol. Hence, we followed the UDF direction. However, our largesse was not reciprocated by the other side,” he added.

As Jose is battling for political survival, his faction is planning to approach the UDF with evidence on the attempts of the rival faction to ensure the defeat of Jose Tom Pulikunnel in Pala. The supporters of Jose K Mani allege that Joseph and other leaders of the faction are trying to take control of the party leadership.
Joseph convened a meeting of Kerala Congress leaders in Kottayam on Saturday in which senior leaders C F Thomas, MLA, Joy Abraham, Thomas Unniyadan and Mons Joseph, MLA,  attended. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Jose K Mani responded to the accusations levelled against him by Joseph. 

“I had been facing an organised attempt of character assassination and this attack was significantly intense especially while filing the nomination, on the poll day and soon after the declaration of results. The UDF candidate was forced to contest without the party symbol while we all know who benefited the most from the public statements which were made right from the candidate selection till the polling day. I do not regard such statements and obstinacy as political maturity,” he said in the FB post.

The statement, however, drew a sharp reaction from Joseph, who reiterated that Jose was the single person responsible for the poll rout. “It was a self-inflicted defeat due to arrogance. When we said Jose Tom’s winning prospects were less, they replied that they would take care of it. Besides, they also said that they don’t require the party symbol,” Joseph said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pala bypoll Kerala Congress Kerala Congress (M)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp