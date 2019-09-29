Distributors stop advance supply of stents to government hospitals

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a stern stand over pending dues coming to the tune of crores of rupees, the Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposal (CDMID) has decided to stop distribution of stents to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospitals. The decision was taken at the state meeting of DCMID held here on Saturday.

At a press conference here, CDMID secretary Nidheesh PK said: “government hospitals across the state owe Rs 43.31 crore to our members. Government medical colleges in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha have to settle pending bills of Rs 32.69 crore (upto June 30).

“Despite repeated requests, either the hospital authorities or the government did not take any steps to clear the long-pending arrears. Following this, the distributors are on the verge of stopping their operation.”



Hence, CDMID has stopped the supply of stents to the three medical colleges. But, we are ready to deliver the emergency medical equipment on a cash-and-carry basis to avoid putting patients’ lives at risk,” he added.

Distributors had stopped the supply of stents to Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospitals from September 19. As authorities of other medical colleges and general hospitals



responded positively, CDMID will continue supply to those hospitals.