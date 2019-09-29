Education Department moots ‘Safe Sound’ project on school campuses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to prevent sound pollution on school campuses, the General Education Department will implement the ‘Safe Sound School Campus’ project soon in all schools. The project will be implemented as part of General Education Rejuvenation Mission. In a statement, General Education Minister C Raveendranath said that October 1 would be observed as ‘Safe Sound Day’ in all schools in the state. The aim of the project is to create awareness about the hazardous effects of high-decibel sound and cultivate a new culture of not making noise.

A man can tolerate up to 75 decibels. However, being exposed to 50 decibels continuously is harmful to the ears. High-decibel sound can harm the heart, brain and liver. Though we can allow ‘chendamelam’ and other percussion instruments during celebrations, one shouldn’t be exposed to it continuously, according to experts. The department aims to implement the project within a year. As part of it, various awareness sessions will be conducted in association with the Indian Medical Association.