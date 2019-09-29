Home States Kerala

Government to start evicting Maradu residents from Sunday

The district administration, entrusted with the task of rehabilitating residents, has identified around 460 apartments to lodge the flat owners after eviction

People taking photographs of Holy Faith H20 flat at Maradu | A sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the Supreme Court directed the state government to start demolition of the Maradu flat complexes within 138 days, Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Saturday said the eviction of residents from the four apartment complexes would start on Sunday.

He said the procedure to attach the properties of builders had already begun. “As directed by the SC, the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each flat owner will be provided within four weeks. The government has already sent a notice to banks to freeze the assets of the builders and promoters involved in the construction of the illegal buildings,” said Jose. The chief secretary’s statement came after a meeting with the district collector, district police chief and the sub-collector to review the preparations for eviction. 

Meanwhile, the chief secretary also said the demolition drive would be started soon. “The government has already informed the Supreme Court of its action plan to demolish the apartment complexes. The steps will be taken as per plan,” said the chief secretary.

It is learnt that the government decision to attach the properties of builders and promoters was taken based on the court’s directive. The apex court had said that the state government could consider recovering the interim compensation amount from the builders and the promoters. 

Meanwhile, the district administration, which has been entrusted with the task of rehabilitating the residents, has identified around 460 apartments to lodge the flat owners after eviction.

