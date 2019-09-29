SC appoints ex-judge as panel chief to oversee payment of compensation to Maradu residents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court has appointed Justice K Balakrishnan Nair, a former judge of Kerala High Court, as the head of the committee to oversee the payment of compensation to Maradu flat owners and to work out the actual amount paid to each of them.

A division bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice S Ravindra Bhat had held that the builder, promoter, persons or officials responsible for the construction might also be associated with the exercise and the actual amount paid by owners may be ascertained by the committee. The court issued the order without prejudice to other proceedings which may be taken by the flat owners against those responsible for the construction for realising the compensation.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to Alfa Ventures, Holy Faith Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd, Jain Housing and Construction Ltd and KP Varkey and Builders. The court made it clear that “we attach the properties held by the persons and their bank accounts.”

The Supreme Court directed the state to pay Rs 25 lakh to each of the factors who are being evicted. The court also said the chief secretary need not be present for the next hearing to be held on October 25, if the assurance given to the court to demolish the buildings is complied with.