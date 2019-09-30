Central Government Health Scheme wellness centre to open in Kochi soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is good news for senior pensioners of central Kerala and Malabar regions. A Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centre will be opened soon in Kochi.



At present, the CGHS facility is available only in Thiruvananthapuram. It was opened in 1996.

“The scheme will ensure medical treatment to Central Government employees, pensioners, MPs, former MPs, governors, freedom fighters and judges. At present the facility is available only in Thiruvananthapuram which means patients from the state’s northern region – areas like Kasaragod – have to travel to the capital every time to avail the facility,” said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.



“We received many complaints from senior citizens. It has been their long-standing demand and we have finally succeeded in overcoming all the hurdles,” he said.

Though the E1 and E2 quarters of BSNL officers at Kathrikadavu had been selected for the facility, the delay in reaching a consensus with BSNL over the lease agreement has affected the progress of the project.



“Last week, I met the Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and urged her to intervene in the issue. She promised that all the hurdles will be cleared soon and the wellness centre will be opened in Kochi within two months,” Hibi said.

Beneficiaries will get allopathy, homoeopathy, ayurveda, yoga, siddha and all other treatments on a credit/cashless basis under CGHS.



“The Kochi centre will offer all the facilities available at the Thiruvananthapuram centre, Hibi said.