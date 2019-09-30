Delay in land acquisition affects Seaport-Airport Road extension in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The extension of Seaport -Airport Road is yet to reach anywhere owing to the delay in acquiring the land belonging to NAD (National Academic Depositary) and HMT.



Though the construction of the road at NH 49 between KRL junction and HMT road was completed in 2003, the second phase of the work is remaining incomplete.

“Seaport-Airport Road is one of the major roads in Ernakulam. The major purpose of the road was to develop an alternative connection with Airport and Seaport. If the road is completely developed, it will benefit the Cochin SEZ, BPCL, Kochi Refinery, IOCL, HPCL, Smart City, Infopark, Kinfra and startup village,” said Hibi Eden, MP.

The Seaport-Airport Road, as a parallel corridor, will also help in decongesting the National Highway stretch between Aroor and Kalamassery.



Almost 75 per cent of the second phase is over on the 2.7-km-long HMT-NAD stretch.

“The second phase of work is almost at a standstill. To complete it, 2.74 hectares of land owned by NAD and 1.63 hectares owned by HMT should be acquired. The Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, which is the implementing agency of the project, will be able to carry forward the work only if the land is acquired,” said Hibi

He said he has already met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to take steps to hand over the NAD land.

“A similar request was put forth before Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Ganpat Sawant in the case of HMT land. Hope both the ministers will take a favourable stance so that the Revenue Department can acquire and hand over the land to RBDCK,” he added.

The total cost for 14-km stretch extending the road to airport including land acquisition and road construction is estimated at Rs 650 crore.