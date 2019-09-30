Home States Kerala

Delay in land acquisition affects Seaport-Airport Road extension in Kerala

The Seaport-Airport Road,  as a parallel corridor, will also help in decongesting the National Highway stretch between Aroor and Kalamassery.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The extension of Seaport -Airport Road is yet to reach anywhere owing to the delay in acquiring the land belonging to NAD (National Academic Depositary) and HMT.

Though the construction of the road at NH 49 between KRL junction and HMT road was completed in 2003, the second phase of the work is remaining incomplete.

“Seaport-Airport Road is one of the major roads in Ernakulam. The major purpose of the road was to develop an alternative connection with Airport and Seaport. If the road is completely developed, it will benefit the Cochin SEZ, BPCL, Kochi Refinery, IOCL, HPCL, Smart City, Infopark, Kinfra and startup village,” said Hibi Eden, MP.

The Seaport-Airport Road,  as a parallel corridor, will also help in decongesting the National Highway stretch between Aroor and Kalamassery.

Almost 75 per cent of the second phase is over on the 2.7-km-long HMT-NAD stretch.

“The second phase of work is almost at a standstill. To complete it, 2.74 hectares of land owned by NAD and 1.63 hectares owned by HMT should be acquired. The Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, which is the implementing agency of the project, will be able to carry forward the work only if the land is acquired,” said Hibi

He said he has already met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to take steps to hand over the NAD land.

“A similar request was put forth before Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Ganpat Sawant in the case of HMT land. Hope both the ministers will take a favourable stance so that the Revenue Department can acquire and hand over the land to RBDCK,” he added.

The total cost for 14-km stretch extending the road to airport including land acquisition and road construction is estimated at Rs 650 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seaport -Airport Road National Academic Depositary
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp