Kerala students develop portable traffic management system

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A portable traffic light system developed by a group of engineering students grabbed the attention of experts at the international cyber conference event ‘Cocon’ organised by Kerala Police here on Monday.



Soon, the system will be tested on a real-time basis by Kerala Police to ascertain its efficiency in controlling and regulating traffic.

“We developed the traffic signalling system considering the necessity for such a portable device which can be extensively used by the police to regulate traffic where there are no traffic signals,” said Anoop P S, who is part of the five-member group that began a startup called Y-Not Innovations for developing the system on a commercial basis.

The other team members are Sajid S, Hareesh Kumar V S, Omar Sageer and Mohammad Riyas. All of them are final-year mechanical engineering students of MES Institute of Technology and Management. Branded as ‘Neo Tree’, the device is a portable and retractable signal system to efficiently control traffic congestions.



“The system has surveillance cameras which detect the volume of traffic on each road in an intersection and will automatically change the signal timing to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said Anoop.



“We have already won many accolades and prizes for developing a system that can help the city administration to regulate traffic and bring down accidents. The biggest advantage of the product is that it is portable and can be customised to be fixed on any part of the road as desired by city officials. Above all, the cameras can be used for 24/7 surveillance of the area,” said one of the team members.