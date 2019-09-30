Home States Kerala

Kerala students develop portable traffic management system

All the students are final-year mechanical engineering students of MES Institute of Technology and Management.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A portable traffic light system developed by a group of engineering students grabbed the attention of experts at the international cyber conference event ‘Cocon’ organised by Kerala Police here on Monday.

Soon, the system will be tested on a real-time basis by Kerala Police to ascertain its efficiency in controlling and regulating traffic.

“We developed the traffic signalling system considering the necessity for such a portable device which can be extensively used by the police to regulate traffic where there are no traffic signals,” said Anoop P S, who is part of the five-member group that began a startup called Y-Not Innovations for developing the system on a commercial basis.

The other team members are Sajid S, Hareesh Kumar V S, Omar Sageer and Mohammad Riyas. All of them are final-year mechanical engineering students of MES Institute of Technology and Management. Branded as ‘Neo Tree’, the device is a portable and retractable signal system to efficiently control traffic congestions.

“The system has surveillance cameras which detect the volume of traffic on each road in an intersection and will automatically change the signal timing to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said Anoop.

“We have already won many accolades and prizes for developing a system that can help the city administration to regulate traffic and bring down accidents. The biggest advantage of the product is that it is portable and can be customised to be fixed on any part of the road as desired by city officials. Above all, the cameras can be used for 24/7 surveillance of the area,” said one of the team members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Students Kerala Police
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp