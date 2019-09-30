Man dies in bike-KSRTC bus smash

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A two-wheeler rider was killed and his wife, who was riding pillion, sustained grievous injuries when their scooter met with an accident at Chattupara near Adimali early on Sunday.



Rafel, 55, ‘Pallath’, Vyttila, Ernakulam, died when a KSRTC bus mowed down the scooter around 7.45 am, police said. Wilba, 50, wife of Rafel, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Officers said the couple was on their way to attend a special Sunday prayer held at a church in Kurangatty.



The accident occurred when the scooter was rammed by the bus, en route to Kochi from Adimali, coming from the opposite direction. In the impact of the collision, the couple fell onto the road. Though Rafel was rushed to the Adimali taluk hospital, he was declared brought dead.