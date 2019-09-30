Home States Kerala

Project to help students combat exam stress remains on paper in Kerala

Last year, the department had prepared to introduce an integrated mechanism in government schools to address stress in students.

Published: 30th September 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sources said the project could not take off owing to SSA’s apathy.

Sources said the project could not take off owing to SSA’s apathy.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the General Education Department gears up to implement the ‘Safe sound’ project, aimed at preventing sound pollution, in government and aided schools, its project to help school students combat examination stress remains on paper.

The department had proposed the project to establish stress relief centres on campuses under the aegis of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) from this academic year. Sources said the project could not take off owing to SSA’s apathy. However, government officials said the project would be implemented from November.

Last year, the department had prepared to introduce an integrated mechanism in government schools to address stress in students. As per the proposal, the students would be engaged in extra-curricular activities and given guidance, without depending overly on the textbook curriculum.

“The government failed to implement the project. It is a perfect example of officers’ apathy,” alleged O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union. “Schools have career guidance and counselling centres. However, a stress relief centre was a novel initiative,” he said.

According to experts, secondary and higher secondary students experience a wide range of stressors related to academic demands. “Previous research indicates that study-related stress can reduce academic achievement, demotivate students and increase risks of dropping out. Stress also precipitates the development of more serious mental health issues such as anxiety and depression,” they said.

Though the SSA and Kerala Infrastructure and Technology Education (KITE) had earlier proposed ‘behavioural pattern intervention among students’ which included a comprehensive system for their mental growth, nothing happened.

‘Didn’t scrap it’

A P Kuttykrishnan, SSA state project director, told TNIE that the government had not scrapped the project and that it will be implemented in all schools from November.

“We have not scrapped the project. Its modules are being prepared. We hope to implement it in November. Our aim is to build students’ self-capacity. As part of stress relief, filmmaking and theatre camp are also included in the module so that students who like them can get involved,” Kuttykrishnan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp