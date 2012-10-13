Three persons sustained bullet injuries after miscreants opened fire at them near Mahammadpur panchayat office under Kissan Nagar police limits on Friday evening. The critically injured, Sk. Abdul Salim (28), his wife Salima Khatun and her brother of Kendrapara were first admitted to Nischintakoili CHC and later shifted to a private hospital at Jagatpur.

The couple and three others were going towards Bilahata in a car when two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted the vehicle near Mahammadpur panchayat, opened the car door and fired four rounds of bullets at the couple from a close range.

The miscreants immediately fled from the spot leaving behind the revolver and two mobile phones. The cause of firing is yet to be ascertained. A team of police has left for Jagatpur, said Salepur SDPO, RP Behera.