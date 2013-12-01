Police on Saturday confirmed that two security personnel were killed in the Maoist ambush between Gatibeda and Dhekunpani areas at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, inside Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary, in the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as APR constable Prakash Rout (28) of Nuapada town and Special Police Officer Debendra Dharua (26) of Rajpur village in Boden block.

On Saturday morning, bodies of the deceased were brought to the district headquarter and among others, District Collector carried the coffin of Rout. While Rout’s mortal remains were consigned to flames on Saturday night, Dharua would be cremated on Sunday.

IG (Operations) S Priyadarshi, DIG (South West range) S Devdutt Singh and Nuapada SP Uma Shankar Dash were present.

Business establishments and educational institutions in Nuapada closed down as a mark of respect for the martyrs.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, DIG Singh said on Friday evening 16 personnel comprising CRPF, DVF and SPO on eight motor-cycles were patrolling at Dhekunpani. They had started from the temporary CRPF camp in Sunabeda and were returning to camp when about 20 to 25 Maoists ambushed them at the nullah between Gatibeda and Dhekunpani.

The Maoists lobbed grenade and before the security personnel could take position they opened fire indiscriminately at them.

About 250 rounds were fired by the Maoists while the security personnel have retaliated with about 200 rounds and even lobbed a grenade using an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), said Singh adding that as UBGL was used, some Maoists could also have been injured.

Three Suspected Red Rebels Held

Jeypore: Three suspected Maoists were arrested by Raigarh police from the bordering Jhunkipar village under Menapur divisional committee of Chhattisgarh.

On a tip off, police raided the areas and nabbed the trio. Two revolvers, five cartridges and electrical wires were seized from their possession. Police are interrogating them for their alleged involvement in different Maoist-related cases.

In another incident, security forces found two country-made guns and gun making materials, hidden in Litiput forest.