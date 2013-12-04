Delegation from EU Visits BJP
A diplomatic delegation from the European Union headed by Joao Cravinho, Ambassador of the European Union visited the State office of the BJP here and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Pratap Sarangi, MLA apprised the delegation about the political scenario in the State and the role of BJP in the forthcoming elections. BJP spokesperson Sajan Sharma, media convener Anil Dhir and Mahila Morcha President Simantani Jena were present during the discussion. The delegation comprising Janos Terenyi, Ambassador, Embassy of Hungary and Miloslav Stasek, ambassador, Czech Republic are on a nationwide tour.