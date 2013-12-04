Rice Scheme for Persons with 60% Disability

Express News Service By

The State Government on Tuesday extended the subsidised rice scheme for the benefit of persons having 60 per cent disability.

The decision was announced by Women and Child Development Minister Usha Devi in the Assembly on Tuesday. Persons having 60 per cent disability will get 10 kg of rice at the rate of `1 per kg, she said.

Earlier, persons with 75 per cent disability or more were availing benefits from the cheap rice scheme of the State Government.

The Minister congratulated the Cuttack district administration for being awarded as the best district across the country in providing rehabilitation to persons with disabilities. The award was received from the President on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day for Disability. Attending a function here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed laptops among bright disabled students, inaugurated a new website and a toll free number phone to help persons with disability