The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday came to the rescue of a 12-year-old boy of Jajpur’s Kaliapani when it directed the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) to arrange his treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack with immediate effect.

The boy, Bira Singh, had suffered serious injuries when he received electric shock while playing with the support wire of a 11 KV high tension line in November. His left palm was completely charred in the mishap and he was admitted to SCB Medical College. However, he was discharged on November 29 when his father Rama Singh, a daily wager, could not pay the medical expenses.

Rama ran from pillar to post seeking help before he was directed to OHRC by a voluntary organisation on Monday. His petition was admitted by the rights panel and Acting Chairman Justice BK Mishra asked RDC Arvind Padhee to ensure Bira’s admission at SCB followed by treatment.

As per the reports, Rama first admitted his son to SCB Medical where he underwent treatment till the child was discharged. Since Rama’s BPL card was not renewed, he could not avail any financial benefit he was entitled to. His card has been deposited with the local sarpanch for renewal and he had approached the local tehsildar for action but in vain.

Since his son’s condition was deteriorating, he brought Bira to Capital Hospital in the City on Monday but was directed to SCB Medical again. The desperate father found some contacts and met volunteers at a meeting on Human Rights Day who asked him to approach the OHRC.