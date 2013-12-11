More than 100 students, between the age group of 7 and 12 years, of Nehurupanka ashram school in Budubali panchayat under Chandrapur block fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.

According to Suryanarayana Dibaka, headmaster of the school, around 300 students of the school ate flattened rice on Tuesday evening. After one hour, 50 suffered from loose motion and vomiting.

They were rushed to Chandrapur hospital. Meanwhile, another 50 students suffered from similar symptoms and were shifted to Chandrapur hospital.

A doctor, S Behera, suspected it to be a case of food poisoning.

Five students, including two girls, undergoing treatment at Chandrapur hospital, were shifted to Muniguda hospital, after their condition deteriorated.