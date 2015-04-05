BERHAMPUR: Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda, who was on a fast for the last five days in the Berhampur Circle Jail, was admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) on Saturday after his condition worsened. He is undergoing treatment in the Medicine ward of the hospital.

Panda, the founder leader of Odisha Maobadi Party (OMP), had began indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday protesting his solitary confinement in the jail and demanding information on the number of cases pending against him in different police stations. The Maoist leader had alleged that he had been denied the facilities that were being provided to other inmates in the jail and his petitions were not being forwarded to higher authorities by the jail staff.

On Friday, his counsel Deepak Patnaik had appealed to the SDJM court to look into Panda’s demands. The court had then directed the jail authorities to meet his demands as per the jail manual.

Security in the MKCGMCH has been strengthened with deployment of additional police force, said Berhampur Superintendent of Police, Sarthak Sarangi.

Treating doctor, Dr Umakanta Mishra said Panda suffered from dehydration and his organs are functioning as usual. “We hope he will recover in two to three days,” Dr Mishra said. On the other hand, the Maoist leader said he would continue his fast till he does not get the details about the cases registered against him.

Panda was arrested from Berhampur on July 17 last year and has since then been lodged in the circle jail.