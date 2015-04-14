BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate of Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old youth on charges of impregnating a minor girl on the pretext of marriage and ditching her later. The accused was identified as Badal Behera, a resident of Nuasahi in Tomando.

Police said Behera had established physical relationship with the minor girl last year and promised to marry her.

However, when Behera came to know that the girl was pregnant, he left the locality and remained incommunicado.

The girl narrated her plight to her parents after she was unable to contact Behera. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, Mahila Police launched a search and arrested the accused.

Behera was booked under several Sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and produced in a court on Monday.