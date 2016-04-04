JEYPORE: A 20-year-old girl, who was sold by a couple in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, was rescued by Jeypore Sadar Police on Sunday. Three persons have been arrested.

The girl from Nabarangpur had been staying with her friend Manoj at Ratanakarguda under Jeypore Sadar police limits since February last week. Police said she was lured by her friend’s neighbour, Rahul Puliaka and his wife Rubita, with a good job and they took her to Raipur on March 7.

From there, the couple took the girl to Guna in Madhya Pradesh with the help of a truck driver, Bhakta Sahu. They then sold her to an elderly person, Rakesh Gupta, for `1.25 lakh. Gupta later married the girl at Guna.

The girl, however, managed to contact her friend Manoj, who informed Jeypore Sadar Police seven days back. The local cops contacted Guna Police, who rescued the girl from Gupta’s house and sent her back to Jeypore. Subsequently, police arrested Gupta, Rahul and Rubita. However, Bhakta, who belongs to Kantabanji, is still at large.