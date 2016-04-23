CUTTACK: In a gruesome incident, a 46-year-old man brutally killed his wife after chopping off her two hands in Arada village under Cuttack Sadar police limits on Thursday night.

The deceased woman was identified as Saraswati Prusty alias Malik (35). After committing the crime, the accused husband Kalandi Malik is on the run.

Police sources said Kalandi and Saraswati had an inter-caste marriage after being in love against the wishes of their families about 10 years back. However, the couple was living separately following a family feud for the last few years.

While Kalandi, who works in a private transport agency, was living in a rented accommodation at Bisalya Karani Lane under Madhupatana police limits, Saraswati lived with her two minor sons in a house at CDA area. She reportedly worked in a beauty parlour.

On Thursday evening, the couple, who was visiting their native place at Arada village with their two sons, had a quarrel over some personal issue. In a fit of rage, Kalandi chopped off Saraswati’s hands with a sharp weapon. After committing the crime, he locked the doors from outside and fled with his sons. Sources said Kalandi ran off with the two chopped hands of Saraswati.

On being informed by a neighbour, police rushed to spot, broke open the doors and found Saraswati dead in a pool of blood.

While Saraswati’s right had was chopped off below the elbow, her left hand was cut from the arm, said IIC of Cuttack Sadar police station Debadatta Kar. Preliminary investigation suggests that Saraswati might have died due to excess bleeding. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained after the post-mortem, Kar said.

The body was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A murder case was registered on Friday following a complaint by the deceased woman’s brother Anil Prusty with the Cuttack Sadar police. On the day, a scientific team also visited the crime spot for investigation.