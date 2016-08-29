Home States Odisha

KIIT team qualifies Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz

BHUBANESWAR: More than 1,000 participants from 35 institutions participated in the qualifying round of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz 2016 which was held in the City on Sunday. The team of Alankara Debata, Sidharth Mishra and Sajraba Allahak from KIIT University clinched the first position in the qualifying round. The winners will represent Bhubaneswar at the National Finals scheduled to be held at New Delhi on October 7. A total of 106 teams participated in the qualifying round.

Quiz master Kunal Savarkar hosted the regional round where the participation was open to all college teams. Anna Uggla, political affairs counsellor at Sweden Embassy handed out the prizes at the inter-collegiate competition which saw participants from across several colleges and technical institutes across the State.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the quiz will also be held in Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kolkata, Guwahati and New Delhi. The National Champions will win an all-expense paid trip to Sweden where they will visit headquarters of global Swedish companies, universities and the Nobel Museum.

