PARADIP: The team of Export Inspection Agency (EIA) has expressed satisfaction with the condition of fishing harbour in Paradip and suggested the Fishing Harbour Management Committee (FHMC) to apply for certification with EIA, Kolkata to export products to European countries on its own.

Though the Paradip Fishing Harbour, the largest fishing hub of the State, was built in 1996 at a cost of `39 crore, the State Government formed Fishing Harbour Management Committee (FHMC) in 2011 for effective administration of the hub. The harbour has failed to meet European Union’s mandatory hygiene and sanitation guidelines till date while Dhamara Fishing Harbour, set up recently, had achieved a major success last year by obtaining EIA certification.

The local fishermen catch around 30,000 tonne fish of which only 30 per cent of high-grade shrimps are exported mainly to European countries every year.

Assistant Director, EIA, Kabita Mishra inspected the harbour and interacted with the officials of FHMC , Odisha Marine Fish Producers’ Association (OMFPA) and local officials of the Fishery Department. The team suggested the harbour to take other necessary steps to maintain hygiene, instal ICE storage plant and make provision for water treatment facility with auto-chlorine dozer, among others.

District Fishery Officer Gyanranjan Samal said after suggestions from EIA, fishery and FHMC officials have prepared papers to apply for certification.