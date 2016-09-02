Home States Odisha

RTI reveals Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana falls short of target

RTI reply revealed that out of a target of 942 houses in 2013-14, the district had completed construction of 883 projects.

Published: 02nd September 2016 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2016 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

BALANGIR: Even as the State Government has set a target to complete more than 90,000 houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) during 2015-16, Balangir district has failed to meet the target during the last three years.

A recent RTI reply revealed that out of a target of 942 houses in 2013-14, the district had completed construction of 883 projects. In 2014-15, the Government had set a target to construct 1,883 houses at an estimated cost of Rs.1.41 crore, but the district had utilised Rs.1.23 crore and completed 1,647 houses. With a poor track record of fund utilisation, the district has completed construction of 2,651 houses out of targeted 4,426 houses in 2015-16.

The BPGY is an election promise of the ruling BJD intended to convert all kutcha houses into pucca houses within a period of five years. Similarly, implementation of Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) has fallen way behind the target. The performance report on the Centrally-sponsored scheme states that out of targeted 7,249 houses, the district has so far completed 3,014 houses.

“The State Government has set a target to build 2.6 lakh houses under the newly lunched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and BPGY. But the Government has put up a dismal show in the report card,” said Sankar Panigrahi, convener of district RTI forum.

Sources said earlier, each household was entitled to get `75,000 for construction under IAY. But from this year onwards, each beneficiary will get `1.35 lakh for construction of 20 sq m house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp