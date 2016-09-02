RTI reveals Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana falls short of target

Express News Service By

BALANGIR: Even as the State Government has set a target to complete more than 90,000 houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) during 2015-16, Balangir district has failed to meet the target during the last three years.

A recent RTI reply revealed that out of a target of 942 houses in 2013-14, the district had completed construction of 883 projects. In 2014-15, the Government had set a target to construct 1,883 houses at an estimated cost of Rs.1.41 crore, but the district had utilised Rs.1.23 crore and completed 1,647 houses. With a poor track record of fund utilisation, the district has completed construction of 2,651 houses out of targeted 4,426 houses in 2015-16.

The BPGY is an election promise of the ruling BJD intended to convert all kutcha houses into pucca houses within a period of five years. Similarly, implementation of Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) has fallen way behind the target. The performance report on the Centrally-sponsored scheme states that out of targeted 7,249 houses, the district has so far completed 3,014 houses.

“The State Government has set a target to build 2.6 lakh houses under the newly lunched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and BPGY. But the Government has put up a dismal show in the report card,” said Sankar Panigrahi, convener of district RTI forum.

Sources said earlier, each household was entitled to get `75,000 for construction under IAY. But from this year onwards, each beneficiary will get `1.35 lakh for construction of 20 sq m house.