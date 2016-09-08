Home States Odisha

Toilet construction takes a backseat in Capital City

Though four years have passed since Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) started building public toilets.

Published: 08th September 2016 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2016 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Toilet construction

BHUBANESWAR: Though  four years have passed  since Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) started building public toilets under the ambitious Project Samman, around 10 toilets have been constructed so far and not even a single one is  functioning. In 2012, the civic body had taken up the project to construct 27 public toilets at  various locations in the City. The project was funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and executed by National  Building Construction Corporation (NBCC).

The move was aimed at scoring  high in run up to the Smart City race. The attempt worked well and supplemented the Capital City’s proposals, which ultimately concluded with Bhubaneswar topping  the Smart City list. But later, the construction of community toilets was pushed to backburner. After a prolonged delay, the NBCC took up the  construction work. However, it is struggling to hand over the toilets to BMC now as the civic body has not yet engaged any private or Government firm for operation and maintenance  (O&M) work of the units.

As a result, most of the public toilets, which are ready for use, are yet to be made functional. Around 40 per cent of the toilets are at finishing  stage. A glaring example of the civic body’s shoddy approach is a public toilet inside  Janata Maidan which was inaugurated on the eve on Local Self Governance Day in 2015. The toilet fittings  in the unit were stolen a few days after inauguration. While there is no one to take care of it, the modern toilet remains locked all the time. Other public toilets under the project are also facing similar situation. ontacted, NBCC sources said within two and a half months, two toilets will be handed over to BMC  while there was no information about the future of the rest units. According to the proposal, 27 public toilets had to be constructed  in three-phases at an estimated cost of `4.77 crore. The first phase of the project covered 11 public toilets with an estimated cost of  `1.8 crore at Badagada, Samantarapur, Gopabandhu Square, Garage Square, Court area, Natala, Badagada Kalyan Mandap,  City Womens’ College, Mahavir Square, Dumduma Square and Srijua Sqaure.

 The second phase will cover 10  public toilets at a cost of `1.81 lakh at places like Sailashree Vihar, Market Building, Hanspal Square, Pahala, Sriya Square, IG Park, slum area near Science  Park, Nabard Colony, Infosys area and Nabard Square. Similarly, six public toilets with an estimated cost of `1.15 crore were proposed  in Palaspali, Lingaraj railway station, Jayadev Vihar square, Ramadevi University and two at Janata  Maidan in third phase. Mayor AN Jena said, “We have sought guidelines from the Housing and Urban Development Department  on selection criteria for an O&M firm.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
With Superstar Rajinikanth's second daughter Soundarya's wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi a day away, all his family members are in a celebratory mood as seen in all the photos and videos doing the rounds from her pre-wedding reception bash. Click to see more! (Photos | Twitter)
Soundarya Rajinikanth shares candid photos with father, son and husband-to-be Vishagan Vanangamudi
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp