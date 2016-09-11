BHUBANESHWAR: Even as the Centre continued pressurising the state government to conduct public hearing on Polavaram dam project in the affected areas of the state, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced that its fight for securing Odisha's right over the issue will continue.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today presided over a meeting of senior BJD leaders at the Naveen Nivas here to discuss the party's strategy on the issue. The party will announce its action plan over the issue tomorrow, BJD spokersperson Rabi Narayan Nanda said after the meeting.

Among others, minister for forest and environment Bikram Keshari Arukh, minister for SC and ST development Lalbihari Himirika, minister of state for food supplies and consumer welfare and president of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) Sanjay Dasburma, party spokespersons Surya Narayan Patro and Rabi Narayan Nanda attended the meeting.