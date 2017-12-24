ROURKELA:Blame it on complexities of the time-consuming procurement process or the dire need for cash. Marginal farmers in Sundargarh opted for selling their crops at local markets or to middlemen, even before the purchase at mandis started on December 15.

After a farmer manages to overcome the vagaries of nature and is finally blessed with good harvest, his real test of patience begins at the time of procurement. Farmers claimed they usually go through a long process to get the MSP for paddy, fixed at Rs 1,550 per quintal for common grade and Rs 1,590 for grade A. Fearing delay, marginal and small farmers started selling paddy crop for Rs 950 to Rs 1,200 per quintal at the village weekly market and to rural traders, middle men and agents of rice mills, sources said.

Farmers save themselves from the long procedure and extra transportation cost as middlemen or agents buy paddy stocks from their doorsteps, offering ready cash.In a vast district like Sundargarh comprising 279 gram panchayats, there are only 116 Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs). Some centres are even 40 km away from villages, farmers said.“It is better to sell paddy privately to avoid the transportation cost,” a marginal farmer, Joseph Xess, said.

According to the approximate estimates of the Agriculture department, out of 2.19 lakh farmers, only 33,000 have registered online.“The ordeal of the farmers starts with online registration at 44 LAMPSs (Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies) and handful of agriculture centres. The farmers often fear having to return empty-handed, if there is no staff or internet disruption at the centre,” sources said.

Not just that, the quantity of paddy that could be sold by a farmer involves a complex calculation by Revenue Inspectors and Civil Supplies Officer concerned. “Before sale of paddy, farmers have to travel long distances to procure tokens in advance from PPCs and each PPC issues 15-20 tokens a day,” sources added. All these complexities had apparently compelled farmers to avoid the procurement process. Another difficulty for the farmers lies in the fact that each PPC buys paddy two to three days a week from 7 am to 1 pm. Moreover, farmers can sell their paddy only on prescribed dates.

“During delivery of crop, agents of rice mills at the PPCs deduct 5-10 per cent citing lack of Fair Average Quality. Moreover, at the PPCs, farmers are forced to offer labour although the rice millers get Rs 9 per quintal as ‘Mandi Labour’ charges,” sources said.Bonai Krushak Sangh president Dambrudhar Kishan claimed about 60 per cent owners of agricultural lands availed online registration. “But, the share-croppers who cultivate their lands manage to get the MSP by selling paddy stocks to unscrupulous middlemen, earning `100 per quintal as commission,” he said.