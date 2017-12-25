BHUBANESWAR: After initiating the move to set up a second generation ethanol plant in Bargarh district with an investment of `750 crore, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has partnered with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to promote bio-fuel in the State.

BPCL, a Maharatna oil and gas company, on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with OUAT for establishment of Bio-fuel Chair in the university to promote research on bio-fuel production from agricultural wastes in the presence of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“I urged the State Government to extend cooperation for establishment of an agri-business incubation centre in OUAT campus to promote students, farmers and young entrepreneurs in Odisha,” Pradhan said addressing a meeting on the occasion.Offering financial support for the proposed incubation centre, Pradhan said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will arrange funds to the tune of `30 crore for the project which will go a long way in promoting agri-business in the State and reach new markets across the globe. This will also give the youth of the State a platform to become entrepreneurs and enhance the income of youths and farmers.

He said the Biofuel Chair will conduct research for screening of best agricultural crops and develop new agricultural varieties which can yield more cellulose content. OUAT will support BPCL in strengthening technical support for ensuring smooth functioning of 2G ethanol bio-refinery at Bargarh.

“I have also given a proposal to the State Government for setting up a plant in the city to generate bio-fuel from solid wastes with support from BPCL,” he added.

BPCL will be a technology partner of OUAT for effective utilisation of rice straw for bio-fuel production in a bio-chemical enzymatic process with financial support of ` five crore. While ` two Crore will be used as a corpus for BPCL chair, ` three crore will be used as research contingency for development, establishment and popularisation of the bio-fuel production technology.

The MoA was signed between Director Refineries, BPCL R Ramachandran and OUAT Vice-Chancellor S Pasupalak. Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Sourabh Garg also spoke.

