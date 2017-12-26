ROURKELA: The tribal-dominated Sundargarh district with a sizeable Christian population on Monday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour and much fanfare.The day was celebrated by getting together with family and friends, and exchanging gifts and feasting. The festival marking the birth of Jesus Christ started from Sunday midnight with special church services. Midnight communion mass was held at 350 to 400 small and large churches in the district.

All churches, both in rural and urban pockets, wore a festive look and were teeming with devotees who defied the midnight chill to celebrate the special occasion amid singing of carols.Sundargarh unit president of All India Christian Council Prof Bijay Toppo said the district has above three lakhs Catholic Christians associated with nearly 35 big parishes. This apart, there are about one lakh protestants associated with 25 large parishes.

He said the festival was celebrated with the message of brotherhood, peace, prosperity and welfare of all.

Sources said the Catholic Diocese at Rourkela had attracted around 30,000 to 40,000 devotes from across the city and its neighbourhood areas to participate in the holy mass. The Jhirpani church in the city was also gripped by festive fervour.

Christmas was celebrated at Birmitrapur, Rajgangpur and Sundargarh towns of the district besides Kesramal, Gaibira, Birkera, Nuagaon, Sikajor, Telendihi, Bonai, Koida, Lahunipara, Gurundia and other rural pockets having sizeable tribal Christian population.

Celebration in Koraput, Ganjam

Jeypore/Koraput/Berhampur: Christmas was celebrated across Koraput region with festive spirit on Monday. Churches in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kunduli, Sunabeda and Damonjodi were decked up. Prayers of universal brotherhood and peace were offered on the day. Hundreds of devotees thronged the Koraput Lutheran Church to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.Dancing and exchange of gifts and sweets were witnessed on several streets of Jeypore and Koraput. The Christmas celebration would continue till the arrival of the new year. The district administration made elaborate arrangements near churches for smooth celebration of the festival. Similarly, Christmas was also celebrated in different places of Ganjam district. While churches were well-lit and decorated, De Paul school in the city organised several programmes on the day. Young Women’s Christian also celebrated the festival at an old age home in Gopalpur.