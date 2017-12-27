SAMBALPUR/TALCHER:Mining activities in Lingaraj area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) have been disrupted since Sunday night after Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan allegedly shut down the operations forcibly.

Two other mines, Bhubaneswari and Ananta, were also closed in Talcher on Tuesday due to strike by drivers, who demanded compensation for an injured driver. The agitating drivers were apparently being led by MLA Pradhan.MCL authorities alleged that the MLA had barged into the chamber of the firm’s general manager with 50 men and demanded compensation worth `20 lakhs for the driver, who had sustained injuries in a mishap on the MCL premises.

Sources said the driver was hurt after his tipper rammed into another vehicle and rushed to AMRI hospital in Bhubaneswar. The driver had undergone a successful surgery, sources said.The MCL claimed that the expenses of the driver’s surgery were borne by the Project Affected People (PAP) Cooperative Society, which had engaged him for loading and transportation of coal.

“Lingaraj mine, which is a dedicated mine of NTPC Kaniha, produces about 52,000 tonnes of coal daily. It has already suffered a production loss of 78,000 tonnes till Monday due to the stoppage of operation by the MLA. The stalemate has stopped coal supply to NTPC Kaniha and will affect its power generation,” MCL authorities stated in a press note.Talcher SDPO HK Panda had confirmed the strike reports. Sources said Union Coal Secretary Sushil Kumar is likely to review the situation on Wednesday.