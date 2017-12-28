JAIPUR: Traders of agricultural commodities across the district are up in arms against collection of marketing fee by Jajpur Regulated Market Committee (RMC). Hundreds of traders under the banner of Utkal Banika Sangh, Kuakhia have decided not to give the fee to Jajpur RMC from the coming year.

Addressing media at Kuakhia Bazar here on Wednesday, the traders said though the State Government has abolished check (toll) gates on pen and paper, the RMC is illegally collecting marketing fees at its own check gates across the district.

Secretary of the Sangh Arjuna Sahoo alleged that RMC officials are collecting the fee forcibly from traders even on National Highway. “We have decided not to give any market fee to RMC from next month,” he said.Members of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), who also support the Sangh on the issue, said the RMC is collecting marketing fee from farmers without extending any facilities to them.

“The main objective of RMC is to ensure payment of fair price to agriculturists. Though the farmers are paying the marketing fee indirectly, nothing is being done for their interest by RMC authorities,” said deputy State coordinator of NKS Nimai Charan Ray.

He alleged that RMC authorities have misutilised crores of rupees collected as marketing fees at their check gates. “The fee should be used for the benefit of farmers like construction of market yards (mandis) and cold storages, supply of drinking water besides weigh bridge at the mandis. But, RMC officials are utilising the marketing fees to pamper contractors,” Ray claimed.Additional District Magistrate and Jajpur RMC president Brajabandhu Bhola said, “Though the Government has abolished toll gates, it has never asked us not to collect marketing fee from traders of agricultural commodities falling under RMC jurisdiction.”

Bhola further said, “We are collecting marketing fees at a single point. If a trader does not pay the fee here, he is required to give it at next point on the route. Besides, the money collected by RMC officials from traders is given to the Government. The RMC officials are giving a printed receipt against the fee collected from traders.”He said instead of paying the stipulated market fee, some unscrupulous traders are giving death threats to RMC officials for demanding the fees. The district administration has instructed the SP to provide security to RMC staff on duty, Bhola added.