TALCHER: A day after contractual drivers called off their strike paving the way for resumption of the mining operation in three mega mines, the villagers of Hiloi here on Thursday stopped the work again.

While mining activities were badly hit at Ananta, Bhubaneswari and Jagannath mines, the agitating villagers also stopped six railway sidings affecting coal despatch. The affected villagers have been demanding jobs. However, the mining work resumed in the afternoon after police nabbed about 150 agitating villagers.

SDPO HK Panda said, “We picked up the agitators and later released them. Coal authorities told us that their demands will be taken up at higher level.”

Colliery sources said the agitation, which paralysed three mines, caused a production loss of 50,000 tonnes of coal in the first shift. By stopping the railway sidings, no coal could be despatched to power plants in the country. Earlier, Lingaraj coal mine was paralysed for four days, while two other mega mines were closed for two days affecting the coal output very badly.

Earlier, the contractual drivers led by local BJD MLA BK Pradhan ceased work in three mines demanding `10 lakh compensation and job to an injured driver. The driver had sustained injuries after his truck rammed into another vehicle in Lingaraj mining area on December 24.

On Wednesday night, the strike was called off after Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal held a meeting with Talcher MLA, MCL directors JP Singh and LN Mishra. He assured them to provide a job in MCL.