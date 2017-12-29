CUTTACK: In what may prove helpful in boosting heath care facilities in SCB Medical College and Hospital, the entire campus of the premier health institution will be Wi-Fi enabled from December 30.

To be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Wi-Fi facility will enable specialists to provide telemedicine consultation not only to district headquarters hospitals but also primary and community health care centres located in the interiors of the State.

The facility, to be installed at a cost of `2.5 crore, will provide high speed internet service to all the 35 departments of the hospital.

The Chief Minister is also slated to inaugurate state-of-the-art auditorium which will fulfil the lacuna pointed out by Medical Council of India (MCI).

The auditorium having a seating capacity for 1500 students is fully air conditioned and equipped with good sound system.

Last year, the MCI while reviewing infrastructure of SCBMCH had asked the authorities to construct a proper and systematic auditorium where comprehensive workshops and training to medical students can be provided.

Besides, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate a new building consisting of both, academic block and a hostel, constructed at a cost of `20 crore for starting a Nursing College. It will impart courses in B Sc nursing from 2018-19 academic session and will have 100 seats.

Presently, SCB Nursing School having 100-student capacity has been imparting three-year course on general nursing and midwifery (GNM). The proposed Nursing College will enable nurses to gain expertise and help in solving shortage of qualified nurses in the State.