Governor urges students to be trailblazers

Governor Dr SC Jamir on Saturday advised the students of Ravenshaw University to build a successful career and set goals in life.

Governor Dr SC Jamir handing over certificate to a student during convocation of Ravenshaw University | EXPRESS

CUTTACK: Governor Dr SC Jamir on Saturday advised the students of Ravenshaw University to build a successful career and set goals in life.
Addressing the 8th convocation of the university here, Jamir urged the graduates to step out into the fast changing world, face the challenges and make a contribution. He called upon the students to be a trailblazer rather than a follower.
Stressing on knowledge, information and ideas, Jamir said universities should disseminate knowledge and promote innovation. “It is my plea to all graduates to be the flag-bearers of the emerging knowledge society,” he added.

Addressing the function as chief guest, Dr Kota Harinarayana spoke on growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) of India which is highest in the world. “India’s transformation into a global economic force is yet to benefit majority of Indians. There is a massive unmet need for basic service such as water and sanitation, energy, healthcare, transportation and housing,” he said.
He said though poverty has declined from 45 per cent in 1994 to 22 per cent in 2012, India has the largest population living under below poverty line.    Stating about different success stories of the country, Kota said, “The space, missile and fighter aircrafts development programmes are the shining examples of our courage, foresight, innovation and perseverance.”

Kota along with Prof Gour Kishore Das and Prof Jitendra Nath Mohanty were conferred with Honourary Doctorate Degrees on the occasion. While 90 scholars were awarded with Ph.D certificates, 30 post-graduates, 33 under-graduates belonging to 2015 and 30 PG, 33 UG students of 2016 batch were conferred with gold medals during the ceremony.
Vice-Chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi also spoke. Among others, members of the executive council, senate, academic council and faculty members were present.  

