Homoeo doctors find a novel way to protest

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Expressing anguish over government apathy, hundreds of homoeopathic doctors in Angul vowed to protest in a different manner. The doctors, under the chairmanship of Dr Pramod Biswal, Chairman of Homoeopathic Education and Research Academy (HERA), have decided to provide homoeopathic service at doorstep in the district to popularise the system in the State.

The doctors expressed their resentment over the failure of the State Government to fulfil the minimum requirement of homoeopathic system.

“Around 150 posts of faculty, including professors and readers in Homoeo Medical colleges and around 280 posts of doctors have been lying vacant in rural dispensaries for years together. While thousands of doctors are unemployed, the government is unable to fill up the vacancies despite repeated demands and reminders,” Dr Tuna Sahu, general secretary of HERA, Angul district branch, said.

The rural dispensaries are lacking minimum amenities like infrastructure, staff quarters and water supply.

Besides, due to lack of requisite faculty and infrastructure, the post-graduate course had been withheld for the last four years while admission to three medical colleges has been stopped from the current year.

Dr Sudhakar Pal, president of HERA, Angul said that many Ayush doctors have been appointed under National Health Mission on contract basis for the last 10 years, but their future is uncertain as they neither have job security nor regular salary.