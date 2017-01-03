Home States Odisha

After bird flu, Ranikhet panic in Sundargarh district

ADRI team collects 63 blood, cloacal and swab samples of live poultry for lab test.

Published: 03rd January 2017 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2017 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela ADM and ADRI officials visiting IG Park on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:After reports of bird flu in Rourkela city led to panic among the people, outbreak of suspected Ranikhet Disease (RD) has posed another challenge for Sundargarh district administration. Death of backyard poultries (domesticated chickens) in Kacharu village of Kuanrmunda block were reported on Monday.

Rourkela city administration has refrained from culling poultry birds stating that there is nothing to suggest that avian influenza virus has affected farm poultry available with city vendors.
In the last week of December last year, some birds were found dead in Indira Gandhi (IG) Park of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and carcasses of several crows were found around CISF campus near Bisra Square. A test of the samples confirmed bird flu as the reason. The IG Park is presently closed for visitors and one km radius of the two areas has been declared alert zones.

Alarmed over the situation, Rourkela ADM and Rourkela Municipal Commissioner (RMC) Administration, Monisha Bannerji on Monday held a task force meeting with Joint Director, Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI), Dr LN Behera; Deputy Director, ADRI , Dr BK Parida; Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO), Sundargarh, Dr DK Patnaik; Panposh Sub-Collector HS Behera; Chief Medical Officer of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) Dr RC Behera and RMC Commissioner AK Mallick. They also visited the CISF campus and IG Park.

The CDVO said so far carcasses of about 40 crows have been burnt safely. Sanitary workers have been given necessary instructions and from Monday formalin would be sprayed around CISF campus. The zoo authorities of RSP have already started sanitary measures and all zoo birds are healthy. The administration has collected 63 blood, cloacal and swab samples of live poultry birds for testing.

Meanwhile, a veterinary team was sent to Kacharu village on Monday to collect samples of dead and live domestic fowls for laboratory test. The CDVO said deaths of around 30 backyard poultry fowls were reported in the last 10 days at Kacharu village. The CDVO said from the symptoms, it appeared that the backyard poultry fowls died of Ranikhet Disease as they showed symptoms of white diarrhoea and dizziness.

Rourkela ADM claimed that bird flu in Rourkela is confined to crows and has not yet spread to poultry birds. The meat vendors near the affected areas have been advised not to haphazardly dispose of waste materials to prevent feasting by crows.

Meanwhile, all poultry vendors across the city have been advised to maintain necessary hygiene and not to procure fresh stocks from outside. After bird flu outbreak in 2008, prohibitory order was clamped on import of poultry birds in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp