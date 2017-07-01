BHUBANESWAR: Noted Odia actor Minaketan Das, well-known in the state's film and television industry for his negative roles, passed away after a prolonged illness. Das (56), who had been undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital breathed his last yesterday night at his residence here, family sources said.

A versatile artist, Das had carved a special place among the audience with his talent and performance, particularly through portrayal of negative roles. Popular in the industry, Minaketan had created many admirers among cine lovers for his acting skills in theatre, cinema and television.

Das was known for his acting in a number of Odia films including Balunga Toka, Jianta Bhuta and Most Wanted. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have condoled his death.

"Saddened to learn of the demise of actor Minaketan Das. It is a great loss for Odia film industry. My thoughts & prayers with his family," Patnaik said in a twitter post. "Heartfelt condolences to friends and family of Ollywood 'bad man' Minaketan Das, an actor who won many hearts but lost his battle against cancer," Pradhan tweeted.

A pall of gloom descended on the movie and theatre industry as the news of his demise spread. Many admirers and distinguished cine and TV personalities visited his house to pay tributes to the late artist.