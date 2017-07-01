KENDRAPARA: A lady tuition teacher was arrested on Friday for assaulting a Class III student over non-payment of fees.The teacher was identified as Bhagyashree Jena (20) of Chastarapatana village. Bhagyashree had attacked the girl student, Sasmita Das, with a kitchen knife after the latter’s mother Sabita refused to pay `1,000 as monthly tuition fees to her.



In a fit of rage, the teacher tried to assault Sabita with the knife. On seeing her mother being attacked, nine-year-old Sasmita tried to protect Sabita and in the process, sustained injuries on her neck. The incident took place at Kakat village within Kendrapara Town police limits on Wednesday.



On Thursday, the girl’s mother lodged an FIR against the tuition teacher with police. Acting on the complaint, Bhagyashree was arrested. She was produced in court, which remanded her to jail on Friday.

Sasmita is undergoing treatment in the district hospital and her condition is stated to be stable, Kendrapara Town IIC Bijaya Kumar Bishi said.