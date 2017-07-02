BARGARH: Bargarh police on Saturday unravelled the murder of Sushanta Nayak of Batimunda village under Attabira police limits, which took place on Thursday, by arresting his beloved Sukanti Biswal.

The weapon used in the crime was also seized.

Bargarh SDPO Suresh Nayak said Sushanta and Sukanti were in a relationship for five years till the latter married Bhakta Biswal of Sharapali on March 2.

On Thursday, Sushanta went to the house of Sukanti and asked her to divorce her husband. This led to an altercation between the two and in a fit of rage, Sukanti picked up an axe and hit Sushanta, killing him on the spot.

Sukanti has been forwarded to court.