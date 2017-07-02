BHUBANESWAR: Farmers will now be able to draw sanctioned loans from ATMs with chief minister Naveen Patnaik today launching the RuPay Kisan cards and computerisation of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS).

"Farmers can now easily draw money sanctioned as loans by using the RuPay Kisan cards from ATMs and micro ATMs," the chief minister said at a function to mark the occasion.

He said Odisha is the first state to implement an integrated Core Banking Solution Project covering all the three tiers of the Short Term Cooperative Credit Structure i.e. State Cooperative Bank, District Central Cooperative Banks and 2708 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies.

With the computerization of the PACS, the farmers are now able to draw their sanctioned loans from the ATM network of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) having 2.14 lakh ATMs of all banks across the country.

He distributed Micro ATM for a dispensation of loans at the doorsteps of the farmers. He said the state government is keen to address all the requirements of the farmers by converting the PACS as One Stop Shops.

The chief minister distributed RuPay Kisan cards to the farmer members of PACS of Banki, Khurda and Bolangir CCBs. He also felicitated the President and Secretary of Banki CCB for successful piloting of the PACS Computerisation Project and Saktidutta Mishra, System Analyst, Odisha State Cooperative Bank for his outstanding contribution for the successful grounding of the project.

Minister for cooperation, Surya Narayan Patro said because of computerised banking system in cooperative banks and PACS, the proceeds of the paddy procurement operations of around Rs 8000 crore credited directly to the farmers' account.

After the function, a Bank on Wheels flagged off by Chief Minister in September, 2015 dispensed cash to the farmers through RuPay Kisan Cards in the premises of the Jayadev Bhawan. Principal secretary in the cooperation department Manoj Ahuja gave the welcome address while Sashi Bhusan Padhi, registrar cooperative societies, proposed the vote of thanks.