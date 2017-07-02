BHUBANESWAR: A Special POCSO court here on Saturday framed charges against actor Tattwa Prakash Satpathy alias Papu for sexually exploiting a minor girl.

Satpathy was booked under several sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He is accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl on the pretext of giving her a break in movies.

The Twin City Police had arrested Papu and his associate Pradipta Swain on June 30 last year from Puri. The Orissa High Court had granted conditional bail to Papu on August 10 last year.