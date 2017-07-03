BHUBANESWAR: Odisha received an average rainfall of 207.9 mm during June this year against the normal rainfall (Long Term Average) of 216.5 mm, registering a deficit of four per cent.

While seven districts of Malkangiri, Boudh, Bargarh, Ganjam, Koraput, Sambalpur and Subarnapur received a surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent, 14 districts recorded normal rainfall last month, according to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Surplus or deficit rainfall upto 19 per cent is considered as normal. The 14 districts which received normal rainfall are Kandhamal, Deogarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Balangir, Angul, Kalahandi, Bhadrak, Khordha and Puri.



As many as eight districts - Jajpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur - had deficit rainfall between 19 per cent and 39 per cent during the month.



Malkangiri received maximum rainfall of 334.5 mm during the month against the normal rainfall of 212.2 mm. Boudh recorded 322.6 mm rainfall against normal of 233.8 mm. Jagatsinghpur received the lowest rainfall of 123.5 mm against the normal level of 202.3 mm which was 39 per cent below normal. Dhenkanal recorded rainfall of 126.1 mm against normal 225.7 mm, which was 44 per cent below normal. On an average, the State experiences 9.9 rainy days in June.



There were 10 rainy days during June this year. Malkangiri had 13.7 rainy days in June, highest in Odisha while Jajpur had 7.3 rainy days during the month, which was the lowest.