NEW DELHI: The Odisha government today said it plans to take the combined capacity of Paradip and Dhamra Ports in the state to 600 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

"Last year, Paradip Port alone handled one of the highest amount of cargo in India and our target is to increase the combined capacity of the two ports from 145 million MTPA to 600 million MTPA," the state government said in a statement.

Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Odisha has recommended the Centre to consider Odisha's Coastal Economic Zone for development in the first phase of Sagarmala project.

The state government said investments of Rs 79,000 crore has been already approved by the state's single window clearance authority for port-led industrialisation in the districts adjoining these ports and they already have presence of anchor tenants like Adani, IOCL, PPL and IFFCO.

"The two ports in Odisha not only act as the gateway for trade with ASEAN region but the NH-16 and Howarh-Chennai (rail) link act as the 'spine' to connect Paradip and Dhamra to other parts of the country," the statement said.

During a one day visit to Odisha, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog accompanied by senior officers from the Centre met with state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and visited the two ports to review the development of the state's Coastal Economic Zone (CEZ).

"Paradip and Dhamra ports together make a formidable combination and they are part of the Costal Economic Zones identified by the Centre under the Sagarmala project. These ports are highly important for the country as it serves as India's gateway for trade with South East Asian Nations. We need to fast track development of these ports and enhance its connectivity as it will definitely give a boost to India's economy," the statement quoted Kant as saying.

Located at a distance of about 215 kms from Bhubaneswar, Dhamra Port currently has a capacity of 25 million MTPA. It has been planned to rapidly expand its capacity to 100 MMTPA by 2020 and subsequently up to 314 MMTPA.

On the other hand, Paradip port has a much higher cargo handling capacity of 118.5 MTPA. Located at a distance of 110 kms from Bhubaneswar, Paradip is also expected to witness rapid expansion to a capacity of 325 MMTPA, handling vessels up to 200,000 DWT (dead weight tonnes).