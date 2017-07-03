BHUBANESWAR: Olly, the mascot of Asian Athletics Championships (AAC) 2017, received a thunderous welcome at Patha Utsav on Janpath, here on Sunday morning. While Olly, representing endangered Olive Ridley, was the major attraction, large rangolis drawn by various social organisations added colour to the event.



City-based artists wished luck to Odia athletes by sketching their life size portraits at the venue. Members of women team from Malaysia were found dancing to the tune of the songs of leading Ollywood singer Humane Sagar. Event partners organised sports quizzes and other activities to promote the AAC 2017.

Olly was also a participant in the 29th Ekamra Walk, the heritage tour of the City. The mascot had a surprise gift for all the 36 participants of the tour.



Olly joined the group in their tour of Mukteswar Temple and took pictures with the participants. The walkers also visited Parsurameswar temple, Sampurna Jaleswar temple, Kotitirtheswar temple, Bindu Sagar, Ananta Vasudev, Lingaraj temple, Sari temple, Mohini temple and Ekamra Van.



On Saturday, the mascot visited eight schools and a mall-cum-multiplex in the City. Olly visited Government High Schools at Unit I and II, DAV Chandrasekharpur, Mothers Public School and few other institutions in the City.