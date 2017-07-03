ROURKELA: Tension continues to prevail at Ankurpali village of Nuagaon block within Hathibari police limits in Sundargarh district after an anti-social recorded obscene videos of a lady attendant of Ankurpali UP school hostel and a few other women on Tuesday. After two days of protest by locals on Saturday and Sunday, the district administration and police are gearing up for action against the accused, Jasketan Sahu (45), who is at large.

Villages ransacking the house of ]

Jasketan Sahu | Express



District Education Officer (DEO) DC Behera on Saturday night had suspended school headmaster Naveen Ray for allowing the culprit to visit the hostel premises frequently on the plea of supplying ration. Sahu, a bootlegger with criminal antecedents, runs a grocery and used to supply ration to the school’s hostel.



As per reports, Sahu showed obscene video clips of a few village women, including the hostel attendant, to some youths. As the word spread, villagers on Saturday ransacked Sahu’s house and staged an agitation demanding police action against the accused and the school headmaster. They alleged that Sahu is into illegal business of liquor and demanded removal of his house from the encroached Government land.



The villagers turned violent again on Sunday and torched a portion of Sahu’s house till police intervened.

Biramitrapur SDPO PK Patra said villagers have been requested to give a written complaint against Sahu.

Meanwhile, Revenue officials measured the land on which Sahu’s house exists and hinted that action will be taken.